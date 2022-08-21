UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri Expresses Grief Over Passing Of Legendary Singer Nayyara Noor

Published August 21, 2022

Shazia Marri expresses grief over passing of legendary Singer Nayyara Noor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Saftey Shazia Atta Marri has expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of legendary playback singer Nayyara Noor here on Sunday.

In her condolence message, Ms Marri said that it was saddened to learn about the sad passing of the Bulbul-e-Pakistan Nayyara Noor adding that Pakistan has lost a great legendary singer.

She extended her heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and said that Nayyara Noor ruled over the world with her soulful and the magical voice.

She said that Nayyra Noor's versatile singing and the songs sung by her, will always be remembered in the hearts of her listeners.

She prayed that may Allah Almighty forgive the deceased soul and grant patience to the bereaved family members.

