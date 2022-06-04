UrduPoint.com

SHC Orders To Submit Report Of Dropping Fish Seed In Manchar Lake

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2022 | 12:00 AM

SHC orders to submit report of dropping fish seed in Manchar Lake

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday ordered the Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department to submit a report about dropping of the fish seeds in Manchar Lake during the last decade.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench on a petition filed by a resident of Manchar Lake, Shareef Mallah, said that the court would decide about continuing the project of growing fish in the lake after it received reports about the lake's water quality.

During the last hearing, the SHC had directed Karachi University, Sindh University and Sindh Agriculture University to analyse the lake's water samples and submit reports.

The petitioner maintained through his lawyer Advocate Noman Sahito that the lake's water was being continuously contaminated by the Main Nara Valley (MNV) drain which emptied in the lake with saline and hazardous wastewater.

According to him, billions of rupees were being spent on fishing in the lake but to no avail because the poisonous water did not support aquatic life.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Sindh High Court Water Agriculture Hyderabad Nara Karachi University Billion Court

Recent Stories

US Forces Conduct Airstrike Against Al-Shabab Terr ..

US Forces Conduct Airstrike Against Al-Shabab Terrorists in Somalia on Friday - ..

7 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassador of Sri ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassador of Sri Lanka Over Seizure of Aeroflo ..

7 minutes ago
 Syed Ali Haider Gillani receives warm welcome on a ..

Syed Ali Haider Gillani receives warm welcome on arrival in city

7 minutes ago
 AU head says 'reassured' after talks with Putin on ..

AU head says 'reassured' after talks with Putin on food shortages

7 minutes ago
 Japan, US Mulling Joint Production of Combat Drone ..

Japan, US Mulling Joint Production of Combat Drones to Assist Air Fighters - Rep ..

7 minutes ago
 Russian Air Defense Systems Worked in Sky Over Khe ..

Russian Air Defense Systems Worked in Sky Over Kherson

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.