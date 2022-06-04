SHC orders to submit report of dropping fish seed in Manchar Lake

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday ordered the Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department to submit a report about dropping of the fish seeds in Manchar Lake during the last decade.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench on a petition filed by a resident of Manchar Lake, Shareef Mallah, said that the court would decide about continuing the project of growing fish in the lake after it received reports about the lake's water quality.

During the last hearing, the SHC had directed Karachi University, Sindh University and Sindh Agriculture University to analyse the lake's water samples and submit reports.

The petitioner maintained through his lawyer Advocate Noman Sahito that the lake's water was being continuously contaminated by the Main Nara Valley (MNV) drain which emptied in the lake with saline and hazardous wastewater.

According to him, billions of rupees were being spent on fishing in the lake but to no avail because the poisonous water did not support aquatic life.