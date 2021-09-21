UrduPoint.com

SHC Rejects Bail Application Of Accused Involved In Journalist Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur bench Tuesday rejected the bail application of an accused allegedly involved in the murder of a local journalist.

Accused Farhan Ali Sahito has been arrested in the murder case of a Noushehro Feroze journalist Aziz Memon.

The counsel for accused had filed a bail application in the SHC Sukkur bench.

The court, however, dismissed the bail application and ordered the trial court of Noushehro Feroze to decide the case within four months.

More Stories From Pakistan

