SHC rejects bail application of accused involved in Journalist murder

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur bench Tuesday rejected the bail application of an accused allegedly involved in the murder of a local journalist.

Accused Farhan Ali Sahito has been arrested in the murder case of a Noushehro Feroze journalist Aziz Memon.

The counsel for accused had filed a bail application in the SHC Sukkur bench.

The court, however, dismissed the bail application and ordered the trial court of Noushehro Feroze to decide the case within four months.