SHCC takes anti -quackery initiatives in District East

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :In line with Sindh Healthcare Commission's (SHCC) mission to build stakeholder engagement in the province, a meeting was held between Syed Zeeshan A. Shah, Director Anti Quackery and Asif Jan -Deputy Commissioner (DC) East at SHCC Head Office here on Tuesday.

Key agenda of the meeting was to increase 'Anti-Quackery' actions in District East with the support of the DC office, under a joint strategy.

During the meeting, it was agreed that SHCC and DC Office will conduct inspections and enforcement (I&E) actions on illegal healthcare establishments (HCE's) to identify and eradicate 'quackery'. Under section (U/S) 39 of SHCC Act and regulations, SHCC will conduct actions in designated areas in district east, with law enforcement support provided by DC East and team.

It was further discussed that in the post-COVID scenario, the number of illegal HCE's had mushroomed within Karachi and other cities due to lack of access to qualified medical practitioners, giving rise to 'quacks' across the province.

Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC) has the legal mandate to exercise powers given by law, to inspect all health care establishments across the province and to take legal action as the competent regulatory authority.

DC East, Asif Jan assured full support and offered to take the lead in connecting all stakeholders together, including the DHO-District Health Office to streamline the way forward strategy, in line with SHCC regulations.

After successful joint field operations between SHCC and District Central-Karachi, the new initiative by SHCC and District East-Karachi aims to further strengthen collaborative efforts against 'quackery' in the province of Sindh.