Shehbaz Sharif Demands 50% Raise In Salaries Of Govt Employees

Wed 19th June 2019 | 03:40 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 19th June, 2019) Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has demanded 50 per cent raise in the salaries of government employees.

Following a week of ruckus in the National Assembly, the government and opposition finally agreed not to disrupt a debate on the Federal budget presented on June 11 giving Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif the opportunity to open up the general discussion on Wednesday.

Addressing the NA session, Shehbaz Sharif demanded the government to raise salaries of grade 1-16 government employees by 50 per cent.

He also demanded that the minimum salary of a labourer be fixed at Rs20,000.

He said that people earning Rs100,000 should be exempted from tax.

The federal government has approved 10% raise in salaries of BS-1 to BS-16 government employees in budget 2019.

Moreover, a 5% raise has been approved in salaries of BS-17 to BS-20 employees.

On the other hand, BS-20 and BS-21 employees will not be given any raise.

The pensions of retired government employees have also been increased by 10%.

