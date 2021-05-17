Shehbaz Sharif files contempt plea in Lahore High Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Monday filed a contempt petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) over stopping him from flying abroad despite the court orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Monday filed a contempt petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) over stopping him from flying abroad despite the court orders.

He stated in the petition that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) stopped him though the court had allowed him to travel abroad for eight weeks in connection with his medical check-up.

He submitted that the action was a clear contempt of the court and pleaded with the court to initiate the contempt proceedings against the FIA authorities.

Shehbaz Sharif also filed a civil miscellaneous application for implementation of the court orders.