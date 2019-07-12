UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif Telephones Hasil Bizenjo, Congratulates Him On His Nomination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:24 PM

Shehbaz Sharif telephones Hasil Bizenjo, congratulates him on his nomination

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated nominated chairman senate hasil Bizenjo after making a telephonic contact with him

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated nominated chairman senate hasil Bizenjo after making a telephonic contact with him.Shehbaz Sharif as PML-N president and opposition leader in National Assembly has assured Hasil Bizenjo of his and his party's full support and co-operation.

Shehbaz Sharif said that we have full trust on you that you as Chairman Senate will come up as a sign of strength of federation.A new history has been written with your nomination.Shehbaz Sharif said your nomination from Balochistan is for strengthening Pakistan federation.

