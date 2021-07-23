(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) visited residence of renowned journalist late Arif Nizami to condole his death.

He expressed heartfelt sympathies with the sons of late Arif Nizami and termed his death a great loss.

Shehbaz Sharif offered Fateha and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

He paid tributes to the services of late Arif Nizami.