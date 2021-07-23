Shehbaz Visits Nizami's Residence To Offer Condolence
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 11:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) visited residence of renowned journalist late Arif Nizami to condole his death.
He expressed heartfelt sympathies with the sons of late Arif Nizami and termed his death a great loss.
Shehbaz Sharif offered Fateha and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.
He paid tributes to the services of late Arif Nizami.