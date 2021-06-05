Sheikh holds provincial rulers responsible for water theft in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) vice president and Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said the real water thieves in Sindh are the provincial rulers and their head is Pakistan Peoples Party's leader Asif Ali Zardari.

He was talking to the media in Tando Allahyar district on Saturday, where he reached to express solidarity with PTI leader Advocate Ali Palh who was presented before the district and sessions court and granted bail in a case lodged against him.

Hundreds of the PTI's local leaders and workers from different areas gathered at the court to express solidarity with advocate Palh.

"Ali Palh is the soldier of Imran Khan and he exposed the real water thieves of Sindh," said Sheikh.

He alleged that the tail-end growers did not get their water share, as the water was illegally given to the the lands of rulers and their families.

"The people of Sindh have rejected the false case prepared against Ali Palh," he asserted.

He alleged that the PPP's rulers were stopping water supply to lands of the political opponents besides implicating them in false cases.

The opposition leader said the corrupt ministers of PPP had ruined Sindh while in the riverbed areas of the Indus river in Larkana and Sukkur divisions, dacoits were challenging the government's writ.

Sheikh said lawlessness was high in Sindh and fake cases were being lodged against the poor people who protested against the provincial government's excesses.

"We will also commit the crime like Palh and we will also make videos of water theft from the canals by politically influential persons," he warned, adding that they would soon issue a list of real water thieves of Sindh.

He said that in order to divert attention from the dacoit rule and the sale of villages to a housing society, the PPP rulers had started the drama of water shortage.

He alleged that in Sindh there were illegal irrigation water connections of the Zardari family and their friends.

'There was no water shortage in Sindh but the rulers have created an artificial water shortage," he claimed while also blaming Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for stopping water supply to to his (Haleem's) constituency in Karachi.

He said the allegations of Sindh government concerning the COVID-19 immunization vaccine were shameful and claimed that all the vaccines to Sindh were being supplied by the Federal government.

"The Sindh government hasn't spent a single penny from Rs15 billion COVID-19 fund," he maintained.

He said the police in Sindh were politicised and PPP's provincial government was using it against political opponents while drugs were being openly sold in Sindh and the future of new generation had been put at the stake.

He also stated that they demanded a renewed population census and reiterated that the PTI opposed the division of Sindh.

Speaking on the occasion advocate Palh said the Sindh Irrigation Minister Suhail Anwar Siyaa and Zardari's sister MPA Faryal Talpur politically victimized him when he made a video of the water theft.

"The PPP has devastated Sindh and Bilawal has no right to fight the case of Sindh," he contended.