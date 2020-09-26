UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rashid Felicitates PM On Historic Speech At UNGA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for making another historic speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

In a brief statement on social media networking site, he said that PM Imran Khan highlighted the miseries of the people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir and exposed the extremist face of India.

