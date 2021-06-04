UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rashid Lays Floral Wreath On FC Martyrs Monument

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 08:55 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday visited Headquarters Inspector General Frontier Corps KP South, Wana in South Waziristan where he laid floral wreath on the FC Martyrs Monument.

IGFC KP South, Maj Gen Muhammad Omar Basheer welcomed the Minister and briefed him about the overall security situation in Waziristan.

The minister planted sapling of a tree at IGFC headquarter and wrote his comments in the visitors book.

