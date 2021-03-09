UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rashid Seeks Opposition Support Status Of Province For GB

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:29 PM

Sheikh Rashid seeks opposition support status of province for GB

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday appreciated Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly for unanimously passing a historic resolution which would have far-reaching effects in history of politics not only for Pakistan but internationally

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday appreciated Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly for unanimously passing a historic resolution which would have far-reaching effects in history of politics not only for Pakistan but internationally.

Talking to a private news channel, he explained that the Gilgit-Baltistan legislative assembly has demanded an interim province status for the region from Pakistan's Federal government.

He expressed the confidence that the opposition would give their support in passing the resolution for bright and progressive GB future, adding, with this major development all political parties would agree to accord Gilgit-Baltistan the status of a province.

Sheikh Rashid urged that all political parties leadership should come forward and tackle this issue with maturity and support the initiative for setting up historical example for great interest of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan would easily seek China's support on this issue but it would face propaganda of Indian government which would have to be defeated unanimously.

� The Minister said Pakistan would prefer its own interest rather than bowing to India conspiracies against the country.

