Sheroz Kashif scales 8163 meters high peak in Nepal

The 19-year old mountaineer is the world’s youngest person who climbed Mount Everest and K2 earlier this year.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2021) Sheroz Kashif has made another record by climbing the 8163 meters high peak in Nepal this morning.

The 19-year old mountaineer from Lahore who had earlier scaled Mount Everest and K2 this year waived Pakistani flag at Manaslu.

The mountaineer had added a story on his Facebook account where he wrote, “Ma Sha Allah ….. Shehroze Kashif has done it again for Pakistan,”.

He wrote, “Today morning, Shehroze summited Manaslu 8163m ASL in Nepal at 5:40 a.m. PST, ”

“The whole nation is proud of you Shehroze !!!,” he added.

Sheroz is the world’s youngest person to summit three 8,000-metre high peaks over a span of five months.