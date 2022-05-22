(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman will be raising the climate change issue at the annual meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 where around 2,500 leaders from politics, business, civil society and media will partake the forum.

This year's theme "History at a turning point" will deal with ongoing challenges faced by the world including the global pandemic, the war in Ukraine, geo-economic shocks and climate change, said a media release.

Senator Sherry Rehman will be attending a number of WEF events on climate change and its impacts on the global community and Pakistan.

Climate change is an important agenda on the pages, and is also extremely pertinent to the prevailing heat waves and GLOF incidents in the country.

Since Pakistan is among the 10 most affected countries from climate change, Federal Minister Rehman will be addressing panels and keynotes on energy transitions, cyclical economy, women and vulnerability indices as well as a high level forum on democracy and its global future, other than bilateral meetings on the sidelines with multilateral agencies and country delegations.

The World Economic Forum annually brings together political and business leaders as well as representatives from international organizations, civil society and youth representations from across the world in an attempt to collectively reach mutual solutions to the global problems.