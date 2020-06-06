Shibli advises opposition not do politics on PSM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday advised the opposition not to do politics on the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had taken the right step by announcing the golden handshake scheme for the PSM employees as the mills had become a white elephant for the national exchequer, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were not serious about the PSM otherwise they would have settled the matter during their respective governments.

They were now criticizing the PTI government's action for political point scoring while they were already politicking on the coronavirus.

Shibli Faraz said the government had taken the decision with good intentions in the larger national interest and the media should highlight it in its true spirit. The PTI government in fact was working to strengthen the national institutions as per the party's manifesto, he added.\932