Shibli thanks Turkish President for support on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday thanked the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for openly extending support for resolution of Kashmir issue on basis of justice and principles.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said Turkey had raised voice for Kashmiris which proved the viewpoint that the United Nations should fulfill its promise to ensure right of self determination of Kashmiris according to the Security Council resolutions.