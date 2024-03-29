SHO, entire staff of police station suspended for taking bribe from kite makers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has suspended the entire staff of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station including its Station House Officer (SHO) on the charges of taking illegal gratification from kite makers.

Police spokesman Rizwan Bhatti said here on Friday that on special directions of the RPO, a sting operation was conducted against the staff of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station and the police officials were caught red handed while receiving bribes from the makers of kites, chemically-coated string and other paraphernalia.

Hence, the RPO suspended all employees working in the police station including its Station House Officer (SHO). At present there were 123 officials working at Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station while the RPO directed the SSP Operation to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest so that further action could be taken against the responsible, the spokesman added.