SHO, Entire Staff Of Police Station Suspended For Taking Bribe From Kite Makers
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has suspended the entire staff of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station including its Station House Officer (SHO) on the charges of taking illegal gratification from kite makers.
Police spokesman Rizwan Bhatti said here on Friday that on special directions of the RPO, a sting operation was conducted against the staff of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station and the police officials were caught red handed while receiving bribes from the makers of kites, chemically-coated string and other paraphernalia.
Hence, the RPO suspended all employees working in the police station including its Station House Officer (SHO). At present there were 123 officials working at Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station while the RPO directed the SSP Operation to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest so that further action could be taken against the responsible, the spokesman added.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maryam Nawaz approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan card18 seconds ago
-
WASA disconnects 177 connections of defaulters27 seconds ago
-
Hazrat Mujaddid Alf Sani's Urs: Ministry executes computerized ballot for 200 devotees32 seconds ago
-
52 housing schemes declared illegal35 seconds ago
-
Shahid Hameed Rind appointed as Balochistan Spokesperson38 seconds ago
-
Arts Council board meeting held40 seconds ago
-
WASA launches crackdown against illegal housing colonies44 seconds ago
-
Working on strategy to carry out structural reforms, expand tax base: Finance Minister10 minutes ago
-
DG Rangers chairs security meeting to assess law and order situation10 minutes ago
-
Police finalize tight security arrangements for Good Friday, Easter11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six drug dealers with over six kg hashish21 minutes ago
-
US President Joe Biden writes to PM Shehbaz, assures US full support in confronting challenges30 minutes ago