Shops Sealed Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 08:03 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration inspection teams carried out operation in various areas of the provincial capital and sealed 4 business points besides arresting four violators over selling commodities on high rates.

A special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Cant Zeesha Ranjha sealed four mega marts and shops in DHA phase 11 for selling sugar on high rate and overcharging.

Similarly, AC City Fizan Ahmed arrested four shopkeepers in Islampura market and issued warnings to various others.

