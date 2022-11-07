Shortage of doctors to be overcome: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Monday that inductions would be made in the health department against 4,600 vacant posts.

She said this while presiding over a meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical education department.

She said the department had started a process of sending requisition to Punjab Public Service Commission for induction of doctors.

Dr Yasmin said that all out efforts were being made to overcome the shortage of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in Punjab teaching hospitals. She directed the department to follow the induction process on daily basis.

She said appointment of Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi as Secretary Specialized Healthcareand Medical Education was a good omen as he was very hard working officer.