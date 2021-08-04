Show-cause notices issued to77 price control magistrates on poor performance

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan (Division) Javed Akhtar Mahmood issued show-cause notices to 77 price control magistrates overpoor performance, here on Wednesday.

The commissioner expressed annoyance and directed officers concerned to ensure steps to control inflation. He was chairing a meeting here. Earlier, he took a briefing on the performance of the price control magistrates. During July,a total of 90 shopkeepers were arrested on charges of profiteering. Similarly, 63 cases were registered against the persons. The officials informed that over Rs 10 fine was imposed on profiteers across the division.

Similarly, during the first three days of August,44 shopkeepers were nabbed. The profiteers were fined Rs 1.7 million. The commissioner directed officers to tighten noose around the persons involved in extracting undue profit. He stated that a feedback mechanism would be involved to check the performance of price control magistrates. The shopkeepers should be sent to jails, who did not follow recommended prices, he noted.

Commissioner Javed Mahmood Akhtar also issued a warning to 21 price control magistrates otherwise,stern action would be taken against them.