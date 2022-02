Shutdown notice in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Rasool Pur, Jaguar, Kalash, Sandal, Dry Port, Super, Mughal Pura, Crescent board, Millat Road, Ali Town, Usman Town, Rasheed Usman, CTM, BL Industrial, Dawood, Kaka Khail, 7-JB, Sargodha Spinning, Sitara, Ramdewali, Azhar Corporation, Motorway City, Samana and Millat Town feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Sultani, Alasto, Jaranwala Road, S-II, Gulab, Borstal Jail, Edan Valley, Lal Kothi, Akbar, Nazeer Shaheed, Makkoana and Kararwala feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Bhowana, Minara, Jame Abad, Anayat Ali Shah and Bukharian feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Mochiwala Road, Kathoor and Jhang Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Panj Pulli Road, Taj Colony, Khayaban Garden, Krais Tex, CTM-II, new Civil Line and Ismaeel Road feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station and Lasani Town feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm while Jalal Street, General Hospital, Faisal and Iqbal Town feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 9 amto 2 pm on Wednesday (Feb 9).

Similarly, electricity supply from Sir Syed feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Kausar Abad and Data feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Darul Ehsan feeder originating from 132-KV City grid station, Torianwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Khai feeder originating from 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Mamonkanjan feeder emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Ashraf Colony, Toba Road and Dawakhari feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 1 pm whereas Sammundri City, Salooni Jhal, Sain Wazir Ali, Garh Road, Fareed, Farooq, Naradada, Dijkot Road, Shareef Abad, 466 Road, Jalal Abad, Katchery Bazaar and Risyana feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe load shedding from 10 am to 2 pm on Feb 9.