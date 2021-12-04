Sialkot incident: Second prime suspect arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2021) The second prime suspect who allegedly incited the mob to torture Sri Lankan manager Pryantha Kumara to death in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy was arrested on Saturday.

The police said that suspect Talha was shifted to some unknown place for interrogation.

The police arrested over 100 suspects so far with the help of CCTV footage for killing manager of the factory.

The spokesman said all the accused involved in this tragic incident would be arrested soon and brought to justice.

President Dr Arif Alvi has appreciated the prompt action taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan, regarding the Sialkot incident.

In a statement, the President said this incident is definitely very sad and shameful, and not religious in any way whatsoever.

He said islam is a religion that established cannons of deliberative justice rather than mob lynching.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, while condemning the murder of a Srilankan man in Sialkot, directed all out support to civil administration to arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime and bring them to justice.

The Army Chief said such extra judicial vigilantism could not be condoned at any cost.