Sialkot Lynching: Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri For Comprehensive Commission On Inhuman Incident

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Saturday expressed deep grief over the tragic incident of Sialkot lynching

Talking to a private news channel, he said the investigation was under way and responsible to be brought to justice soon.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already taken notice of the Sialkot incident and he (prime minister) himself monitoring the investigation into the matter.

Qadri proposed to constitute a comprehensive commission taking all segments of the society on board on the inhuman incident.

He said the protection of lives and property of foreigners and minorities was the responsibility of the state and there was a dire need to teach the people true spirit of islam.

Every sect was strongly condemning the incident and no one could accept these type of incidents any more in the future, he said adding no one would be allowed to take law into their hands.

He said both the countries Pakistan and Sri Lanka were enjoying strong relations.

These type of incidents could be a cause of defaming the country at international level.

