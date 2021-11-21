UrduPoint.com

Signal Free Murree Road Creates Problems For Students During School Timings

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 09:50 PM

Signal free Murree road creates problems for students during school timings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :The students of the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Sunday demanded the City Traffic Police (CTP) to ensure smooth traffic management during peak school timings along Murree Road as haphazard and uncontrolled vehicular traffic was increasing accidents risk.

The city embraced a swath of vehicles entering into the metropolis to reach the Federal capital for education, business, employment and recreation purposes on daily basis that was putting unprecedented pressure on the only major artery passing through the city and the most frequently used thoroughfare to travel between the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The CTP has recently turned the entire Murree Road a signal free corridor after completion of the remodeling of Marrir Chowk, from Saddar to Faizabad whereas large number of unaccounted motorbikes, vehicles, buses and mini trucks that left the only connecting artery jam packed throughout the day.

There are many private and government run schools situated along the Murree Road where the students used to reach school taking risks by crossing through pedestrian bridge or directly crossing the Murree Road.

There was massive traffic at school timings and no police warden was found regulating the traffic flow that created choked mobility for hours, a student Muhammad Abdullah said while talking to APP.

A traffic police spokesman said the then Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal had initiated the remodeling of Marrir Chowk to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow from Saddar to Faizabad on Murree Road.

He added that Fish-belly u-turns were also constructed near Leh Bridge on Murree Road and at the Saddar side of Marrir Chowk.

In addition, the Marrir Chowk crossing was closed and motorists coming from Kutchery Chowk had to take a left turn towards Saddar to reach the fish-belly u-turn and move to Liaquat Bagh. However, the Liaquat Bagh crossing remained closed as it was giving good results.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Education Murree Student Vehicles Road Traffic Faizabad Rawalpindi Saddar Bagh Sunday From Government Mini Employment

Recent Stories

UAE-Saudi joint military exercise continues

UAE-Saudi joint military exercise continues

26 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winner of DP World Tou ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winner of DP World Tour Championship Dubai

56 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Bahrain Pavilion at Expo ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed receives President of Kuwait Ol ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed receives President of Kuwait Olympic Committee

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Defence to host workshop on Partnered ..

Ministry of Defence to host workshop on Partnered Military Operations

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Omani Deputy Prime ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and Int ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.