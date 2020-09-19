Significance of education for development, prosperity imperative: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sultan Muhammad Khan on Saturday said prosperity and development of a nation is directly related to advancement and progress of education.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of Institute of Legal Studies (ILS) Peshawar Campus on Saturday, he said quality education guarantees progress that is regarded as a vital factor to achieve respect among comity of nations.

He added that provision of quality education was among the topmost priorities of the government.

The minister was informed that ILS Campus is the first institution of its kind that is affiliated with University of London. Establishment of the institution would prove to be a milestone in provision of standard legal education and awarding University of London degree in Peshawar.