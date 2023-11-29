Significant legislations in place to protect and empower Women: Mushaal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Special Asssistant to Prime Minister for human rights and women empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, has said that higher education is not just a pursuit of knowledge but a gateway to critical thinking and skills acquisition. It provides individuals, especially women, with the necessary resources to navigate an ever evolving world.

She was addressing the opening ceremony of the two-day international conference at Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi. The two days international conference would bring together distinguished guests, scholars, and policymakers to explore the nexus between higher education and women empowerment.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick threw light on the systematic obstacles women had faced in accessing higher education in the past. She said that though some milestone in this regard had been achieved, challenges such as gender bias, cultural norms and economic disparities are still hindering women’s educational access.

SAPM said that Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Act, 2020; Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Act 2020; The Anti Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act 2021; and The Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (Amendment) Act, 2022 are significant legislation enacted by the Government to protect and empower women.

She stressed the connection between women's education and economic progress. Spending on women’s higher education is an investment in the country’s economy, leading to a more diverse and innovative workforce and reduced poverty rates, she added.

Mushaal Mallick highlighted that education goes beyond academic accomplishments to critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills which are essential for effective leadership. Women with education are not merely economic contributers but also act as agents for driving social transformation, She further said.

Sharing her personal commitment to gender equality and women empowerment, SAPM said that she had initiated a 100 days Action Plan to support human rights and women empowerment.

She further said that Minisry of human rights had initiated work on a National Gender Policy in consultation with all stakeholders to end violence against women. She further said that the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act, 2020 enacted by the Federal Government provided legal and financial assistance to ensure access to justice to vulnerable groups, including women, in criminal cases.

She underscored the need to extend women's empowerment beyond the classroom to mentorship and supportive networks. Mushaal said that the establishment of Provincial Commission on status of women (PCSW) helplines 1043, KPK Bolo helpline, Sindh Women Development Department Helpline 1094, and Tele Psycho Social Support Services were crucial in combating Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Describing the distressing situation in the Indian illegally occupied Kashmir and Palestine, Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that Kashmiri and Palestinian women were facing a complex and challenging reality due to the prolonged land disputes in the region. She said that many women have lost their loved ones, and the militarized environment has exposed them to violence and trauma. Despite these challenges, Kashmiri and Palestinian women exhibited resilience by actively participating in their communities and steadfastly facing the brutality of Indian and Israeli forces. Praising Ahed Tamimi for her courage in the face of adversity, SAPM said that Kashmiri and Palestinian women were the women of substance and a beacon of hope for the women around the World.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick called for a future where every woman had the opportunity to access higher education. She further said that the transformative power of higher education would empower women that would transform the world.