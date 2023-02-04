Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

The teachers, students and staff of the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Saturday observed solidarity with Kashmiri people a day before the scheduled day of February 5 following weekly holiday on Sunday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :The teachers, students and staff of the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Saturday observed solidarity with Kashmiri people a day before the scheduled day of February 5 following weekly holiday on Sunday.

In connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, the teachers, students and employees of the Varsity took out a rally under the title "Kashmir will become Pakistan", which culminated later in front of Dr. A. M. Sheikh Auditorium.

Addressing the rally, Dean of Crop Production Faculty Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar said that freedom was the fundamental right of Kashmiris brethren but India has been violating the rights of Kashmiris since last 75 years.

The people of Pakistan are with Kashmiri people from day one and will always be with them, he said.

Dean of Crop Protection Faculty Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro said that the basic rights of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been suppressed by the Indian government while as an independent nation, the people of Azad Kashmir are enjoying their rights in Pakistan.

The universities and other institutions are functioning in Azad Kashmir, where higher education facilities are available to Kashmiri youth, he added.

The Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that India was claiming to be a democratic country but contrary, it was oppressing the people in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that India had usurped three regions of Kashmir and deviated from the commitments with UN and SAARC countries due to which it had become a threat for peace in the region.

The Director, Institute of food Sciences and Technology Dr. Aijaz Ali Soomro, Advisor Planning and Development to the Vice Chancellor, Dr. Syed Ziaul Hassan Shah, Dr. Asadullah Marri, Dr. Tahseen Fatima Miano and a large number of teachers, officers and students were present on the occasion.

Later, the participants took parts in the signature campaign as an expression of their sentiments and solidarity with Kashmiris.