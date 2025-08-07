Sindh Cabinet Extends Services Of COVID-19 Health Technicians, Support Staff
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Cabinet has approved a one-year extension in the services of health technicians and support staff hired during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 374 technical staff and 2,957 skilled and support staff had been deployed at coronavirus vaccination centers, said a CM House statement issued here Thursday.
The cabinet has also approved the payment of their salaries from April 2023 to June 2024, and was briefed accordingly.
In addition, the cabinet approved an increase in the salaries of support staff, raising it from Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 40,000 per month, the statement said.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to participate in World Games Cheng ..
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recognition for nursing excellence
Arada awards AED618 million construction contract for Anantara Sharjah Resort, R ..
Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Leaders Programme explore UAE's e ..
Abdulaziz bin Humaid chairs first meeting of Investment Attraction and Promotio ..
FANR’s Board of Management Meeting spotlights Barakah operations, strengthens ..
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Hospitality Group
Games of Future 2025 launches line-up of 11 phygital disciplines
Space42 delivered resilient performance with net profit of USD 53 million in H1
Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Child Safety in Emirate
Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Sharjah Family Development
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Cabinet extends services of COVID-19 Health Technicians, support staff2 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy seizes huge cache of narcotics in joint operation in Pasni2 minutes ago
-
Lahore Zoo, Safari Park ready to welcome 12 giraffes2 minutes ago
-
Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim condemns terrorist attacks in Mastung, Jacobabad2 minutes ago
-
AKF’s “Bano Qabil” program celebrated12 minutes ago
-
Rangers, Police arrest street crime suspect in joint operation12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan under severe impact of climate change: Naseem-ur-Rehman12 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar for actionable, targeted measures to restore financial sustainability of energy sector22 minutes ago
-
Security put on high alert across Kalat in connection with Independence Day22 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of factory fire incident, ordered immediate steps to save lives32 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for national policy to address Pakistan’s rapid population growth42 minutes ago
-
CJP reaffirms commitment to strengthening district Judiciary, legal infrastructure in Karachi42 minutes ago