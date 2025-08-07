Open Menu

Sindh Cabinet Extends Services Of COVID-19 Health Technicians, Support Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Cabinet has approved a one-year extension in the services of health technicians and support staff hired during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 374 technical staff and 2,957 skilled and support staff had been deployed at coronavirus vaccination centers, said a CM House statement issued here Thursday.

The cabinet has also approved the payment of their salaries from April 2023 to June 2024, and was briefed accordingly.

In addition, the cabinet approved an increase in the salaries of support staff, raising it from Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 40,000 per month, the statement said.

