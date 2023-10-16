Sindh Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Commerce and Industries Muhammad Younus Dagha visits offices of Sub-Registrar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Commerce and Industries Muhammad Younus Dagha visited the Sub-Registrar offices of Shah Faisal, Landhi, Korangi, Malir and Bin Qasim Towns here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Sindh Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Commerce and Industries Muhammad Younus Dagha visited the Sub-Registrar offices of Shah Faisal, Landhi, Korangi, Malir and Bin Qasim Towns here on Monday.

Sindh Secretary Revenue MB Dharejo, Chief Inspector of Stamps Muhammad Abbas and other officers were also accompanied by him during the visit.

The minister inspected all these offices, checked the pendency of registration documents and met with the registering public.