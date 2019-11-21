Sindh Chief Minister Denies Having Any Links With Terrorist "Thelay Wala"

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that neither he knew Yousuf alias "Thelay Wala" nor had ever met him but under a pre-planned conspiracy a `spoon-fed statement" of the accused had been recorded on a mobile phone in which Thelewala had taken his name

Talking to media at NIM after presiding over a graduation ceremony of 27-Mid-term Career Management Course (MCMC) here at National Institute of Management (NIM) Murad Ali Shah said, "This is quite surprising for me that my connection with an accused, a mass-murderer, has been tried to establish but this attempt is bound to foil as it is baseless and unfounded, according to a statement.

He said that he held a meeting with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday morning and gave them the task to conduct an inquiry and trace the conspiracy, whatsoever, how his name was taken by the accused. "I have also asked them to inquire as to how a selected reporter(s) was allowed to record the statement of the accused in his mobile phone, otherwise there was mention of my meeting with the accused in the press conference," he said.

Shah said that in 2017 Yousuf Thelewala was arrested by Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the accused was saying that he had met him. "Let the inquiry take its course," he said.

To a question about proposed reshuffle in the cabinet, the Chief Minister said that it was his discretion. "Cabinet is reshuffled in consultation with party leadership and we will do when we will feel its need," he said.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said that if tomatoes and other vegetable prices were high only in Sindh he would have been responsible.

Earlier, addressing to the participants of 27th MCMC at NIM, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said, "I believe that the government officers in terms of their competence were low-paid." He added their salary packages must be attractive.

Quoting Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said that Quaid had urged the government officers in 1947 to make the country a liveable country where law and order must be exemplary and elimination corruption.

The Chief Minister urged the participants of MCMC who would qualify for promotion to grade BS-18 must work with dedication and devotion without any fear. "The development of this country as an honest and hardworking nation lies in the hands of bureaucracy," he said and added, "We all will have to work hard for our country and its people." Director General NIM, Karachi Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna also spoke on the occasion.

The Chief Minister gave away certificates to the participants who hadqualified the course.