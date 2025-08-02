- Home
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Meets Celebrities To Launch Independence Day Celebrations
Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 08:08 PM
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-profile meeting on Saturday to mark the launch of Independence Day celebrations across the province under the theme “Ma'arka-e-Haq”
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-profile meeting on Saturday to mark the launch of Independence Day celebrations across the province under the theme “Ma'arka-e-Haq”. The gathering brought together prominent figures from media, civil society, showbiz, sports, journalism, and national athletics to discuss plans for the 14-Day celebration.
The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Zulfiqar Shah, and senior officials including Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary GA Mohammad Ali Khoso, Secretary Information, and Secretary Culture Khair Mohammad.
Among the invited guests were notable personalities such as Faisal Edhi, squash legend Jahangir Khan, former cricketer Moin Khan, veteran actors Mustafa Qureshi, Munawar Saeed, Ahmad Shah, senior journalist Ghazi Salahuddin, and renowned athletes Younis Khan and Naseem Hameed.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emphasised that this year’s celebrations are not only a tribute to Pakistan’s independence but also a symbolic commemoration of the nation’s resilience and victory over injustice.
He called for active participation from intellectuals, artists, and members of all schools of thought to reflect unity and patriotism.
He also informed the attendees that he had held consultations with religious scholars and interfaith leaders to promote inclusivity in the celebrations. The objective of engaging celebrities and public figures, he said, was to gain their support and encourage wider public participation.
Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon shared details of the government’s celebration plan, revealing that a total of 162 programmes—including cultural, musical, sporting, and educational events—are scheduled across the province from August 1 onward.
All participants expressed their full support and pledged active involvement in the events. The meeting concluded with attendees congratulating the Chief Minister on the vibrant and inclusive plans for this year’s Independence Day festivities.
