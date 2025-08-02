Open Menu

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Meets Celebrities To Launch Independence Day Celebrations

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 08:08 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets celebrities to launch Independence Day celebrations

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-profile meeting on Saturday to mark the launch of Independence Day celebrations across the province under the theme “Ma'arka-e-Haq”

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-profile meeting on Saturday to mark the launch of Independence Day celebrations across the province under the theme “Ma'arka-e-Haq”. The gathering brought together prominent figures from media, civil society, showbiz, sports, journalism, and national athletics to discuss plans for the 14-Day celebration.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Zulfiqar Shah, and senior officials including Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary GA Mohammad Ali Khoso, Secretary Information, and Secretary Culture Khair Mohammad.

Among the invited guests were notable personalities such as Faisal Edhi, squash legend Jahangir Khan, former cricketer Moin Khan, veteran actors Mustafa Qureshi, Munawar Saeed, Ahmad Shah, senior journalist Ghazi Salahuddin, and renowned athletes Younis Khan and Naseem Hameed.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emphasised that this year’s celebrations are not only a tribute to Pakistan’s independence but also a symbolic commemoration of the nation’s resilience and victory over injustice.

He called for active participation from intellectuals, artists, and members of all schools of thought to reflect unity and patriotism.

He also informed the attendees that he had held consultations with religious scholars and interfaith leaders to promote inclusivity in the celebrations. The objective of engaging celebrities and public figures, he said, was to gain their support and encourage wider public participation.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon shared details of the government’s celebration plan, revealing that a total of 162 programmes—including cultural, musical, sporting, and educational events—are scheduled across the province from August 1 onward.

All participants expressed their full support and pledged active involvement in the events. The meeting concluded with attendees congratulating the Chief Minister on the vibrant and inclusive plans for this year’s Independence Day festivities.

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

2 hours ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan