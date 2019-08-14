Sindh CM, cabinet members visit Mazar-e-Quaid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his cabinet visited Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan.

The Chief Minister laid floral wreath on Quaid-e-Azam's grave and offered Fateh. He also recorded his impressions in the visitors'book, said a statement here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Quaid-e-Azam was a true leader who liberated Muslims of the Sub-continent from the hegemony of Hindus and gave a separate country. "Now it is our duty to protect this beloved country from our enemies and work hard for its prosperity," he said.

The Sindh Chief Minister also went to the courtyard of the Mazar where diplomats of different countries were seated.

He met the foreign delegates and also met with school children who sang national songs during the ceremony.

Later, talking to the media, he said that Indian aggression and atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir is a threat to regional peace, therefore, the United Nations must summon its session to stop killing of innocent Kashmiri people, including women and children.

He said that killing of innocent people in occupied Kashmir and denying their rights were sheer violation of UN resolutions.

"We have to forge and demonstrate national unity to expose the Indian aggression to the international community," he said and added the Indian government has banned media coverage in held Kashmir but even then "we have to raise our voice to expose them".

Replying to a question, he said that despite heavy rains he, his cabinet members, administration and local bodies and civic agencies remained on roads continuously for days, including on the eve of Eid to help people.

"We managed to drain out water from roads and low-lying areas of Madras Society, Scheme 33, Yousuf Goth of District West and Sindhi Muslim Society," he said. He added that now all the roads were clear.

To another question, he said that the water accumulated in front of KMC head office was drained out by the Sindh government.

"We all, including Mayor Karachi worked hard," he admitted and said he would not do politics and blame game on the civic service in Karachi.

When the Chief Minister reached the Mazar he was received by his cabinet members, Saeed Ghani, Mukesh Chawla, Murtaza Wahab, Special assistants Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani, Nawab Wassan, Syed Qasim Naveed, acting Chief Secretary M. Waseem and IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam.

On the way back to the Chief Minister House, he stopped at Peoples Secretariat and met with party workers and had photo selfies with them.

Earlier, the Chief Minister performed flag hoisting ceremony.