Sindh CM, Federal Energy Minister Discuss Loadshedding Issue

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 01:59 PM

Sindh CM, Federal Energy Minister discuss loadshedding issue

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir disscussed the issue of loadshedding in the Sindh province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir disscussed the issue of loadshedding in the Sindh province.

The Sindh CM raised the issue of loadshedding across the province with the federal minister, according to a spokesman for the Sindh CM.

He said that 12 to 14 hours loadshedding was being carried out in the villages of the province, adding that long hours of loadshedding could cause damage to the agricultural production.

Dastagir gave assurance to the Chief Minister that he would direct the HESCO and SEPCO for reducing the loadshedding in the first phase, while steps would be taken to end loadshedding in the second phase.

Furthermore, Syed Murad Ali Shah also took up the issue of electricity problems in Karachi.

Khurram Dastagir said that the matter of electricity would be resolved in a meeting with K-Electric CEO today.

