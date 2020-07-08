Sindh CM is due before NAB today

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah has made a strategy to deal with the cases of NAB as he conditioned his appearance before it with permission from the party leadership.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2020) Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was due before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to explain his position in Roshan Sindh project case here on Wednesday.

The sources said that Syed Murad Ali Shah made a strategy to deal with NAB case as his appearance before NAB relied upon permission from his party leadership.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on June 6 had sent him a written questionnaire regarding multi-billion fake bank accounts scam and embezzlement in a solar light project.

The anti-graft watchdog put before him different questions including why as Finance Minister, Murad Ali Shah ignored the suggestions of Secretary Finance in Roshan Sindh program.

Why Roshan Sindh program was started without feasibility and why was no attention paid to the Chief Secretary's identification of feasibility under PC-II? The Additional Chief Secretary called the solar lights "substandard", Why was it also ignored? Is it true that you could not justify the plan in front of the committee set up by the Sindh High Court? Is it true that the funds were released at the behest of Sharjeel Memon, the mastermind of the scandal? Sharjeel Memon has received kickbacks by awarding contracts to favorite companies? Accused involved in corruption with Sharjeel Memon have also returned money through plea bargain?

Questionnaire comprising eight questions was delivered to Syed Murad Ali Shah through his Principal Secretary.