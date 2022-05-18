Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah briefs PM on administrative, law and order

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and briefed him on the administrative and law and order situation in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and briefed him on the administrative and law and order situation in the province.

The prime minister was also briefed on the recent terrorist incidents in Karachi.

The prime minister said miscreants would not be allowed to vitiate the law and order situation in Karachi. Both the leaders agreed that the Federal and provincial governments would jointly work for the progress and development of Karachi.