Open Menu

Sindh Education Dept Lifts Ban On Recruiting IBA Qualified PST, JESTs

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Sindh Education Dept lifts ban on recruiting IBA qualified PST, JESTs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Provincial school education Department on Monday lifted the ban from recruiting Primary School Teachers (PST) and junior Elementary School Teachers (JEST) qualified through tests conducted by IBA Sukkur.

According to a notification issued by the Secretary School Education Department, in pursuance of the Sindh Cabinet decision taken in a meeting held on April 03, 2024, the recruitment process of PSTs and JESTs qualified under Recruitment Policy 2021, has been restored except for those candidates whose matter is pending before court.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Sukkur April From Cabinet Institute Of Business Administration Court

Recent Stories

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

1 hour ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

1 hour ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

1 hour ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

2 hours ago
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

2 hours ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

2 hours ago
 Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan