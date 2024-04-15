Sindh Education Dept lifts ban on recruiting IBA qualified PST, JESTs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Provincial school education Department on Monday lifted the ban from recruiting Primary School Teachers (PST) and junior Elementary School Teachers (JEST) qualified through tests conducted by IBA Sukkur.

According to a notification issued by the Secretary School Education Department, in pursuance of the Sindh Cabinet decision taken in a meeting held on April 03, 2024, the recruitment process of PSTs and JESTs qualified under Recruitment Policy 2021, has been restored except for those candidates whose matter is pending before court.