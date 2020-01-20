Sindh Excise Minister calls on office bearers of Automobiles Spare Parts Dealers Association

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Director of Excise and Taxation Karachi Iqbal Laghari held a meeting with office bearers of The Pakistan Automobiles Spare Parts Importers and Dealers Association here on Monday at Rimpa Plaza to create awareness on filling of Professional Tax.

The representatives of various organisations showed their keen interest in filling of Professional Tax as a number of associations has already deposited their professional tax.

While talking on the occasion, Director Excise Taxation Karachi Iqbal Laghari said that there was a matter of great satisfaction that professional tax taxpayers were willing to pay their due taxes and also motivating others for the purpose.

He said that Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla had directed to coordinate with traders associations and seek their cooperation in filling of Professional Tax.

He assured them that Sindh Excise Department was ready to coordinate and to facilitate professional taxpayers.