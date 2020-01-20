UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Excise Minister Calls On Office Bearers Of Automobiles Spare Parts Dealers Association

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 10:54 PM

Sindh Excise Minister calls on office bearers of Automobiles Spare Parts Dealers Association

Director of Excise and Taxation Karachi Iqbal Laghari held a meeting with office bearers of The Pakistan Automobiles Spare Parts Importers and Dealers Association here on Monday at Rimpa Plaza to create awareness on filling of Professional Tax

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Director of Excise and Taxation Karachi Iqbal Laghari held a meeting with office bearers of The Pakistan Automobiles Spare Parts Importers and Dealers Association here on Monday at Rimpa Plaza to create awareness on filling of Professional Tax.

The representatives of various organisations showed their keen interest in filling of Professional Tax as a number of associations has already deposited their professional tax.

While talking on the occasion, Director Excise Taxation Karachi Iqbal Laghari said that there was a matter of great satisfaction that professional tax taxpayers were willing to pay their due taxes and also motivating others for the purpose.

He said that Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla had directed to coordinate with traders associations and seek their cooperation in filling of Professional Tax.

He assured them that Sindh Excise Department was ready to coordinate and to facilitate professional taxpayers.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Houthi mosque attack

26 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED6.4 bn in two sessions

56 minutes ago

MoCC opts for open dialogue with auto manufacturer ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Chief Minister orders crackdown against whea ..

1 minute ago

MNAs, MPAs condole demise of Syed Mardan Shah

1 minute ago

Tourism industry sets to take off after govt embra ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.