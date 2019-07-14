Sindh Excise Police seizes 336 kg heroin

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Excise Police Kashmore team led by Excise Inspector Shams uddin spotted a suspected truck that was going from Buneer to Karachi, at Kashmore Check Post near Wardick petrol pump and recovered 336 kilo gram high quality heroin that was hidden in sacks.

The police also arrested accused Sahil Pathan and impounded the truck.

The further investigation has been started after filling a case, said a statement on Sunday.

The seized heroin was said to be of worth of billions of rupees in the international market. This catch is said to be the biggest in the history of Sindh Excise Department.

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla and others congratulated the Excise Team Kashmore for their successful action.