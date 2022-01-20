Sindh fully committed for protection of human rights: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Human Rights, Surendar Valasai said that the Sindh government was fully committed for the protection of human rights

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Human Rights, Surendar Valasai said that the Sindh government was fully committed for the protection of human rights.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar jointly organized by Mairah Foundation and Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh entitled "Soch ko Badlo" here on Thursday.

The participants of the seminar included Secretary Human Rights Department Javed Sibghatullah Mahar, Vice President Mairah Foundation Aminuddin Abro, Sajida Andalib, General Secretary Mairah Foundation, CEO Pakistan Uzma Nabil Hussain, Advocate Ashfaq Akbar, Head Project Shahid Afridi Foundation Fahad Qureshi, CEO Gawhara-ul-Uloom Humayun Waqas, Global Shaper Karachi Hub to Sikandar Bazenjo, President Step For Change and Peace Welfare Organization Zafar Iqbal.

Program Manager Jia Foundation Zehrish Khanzadi, Naseem Sheikh Amr Sindh, Executive Director Ehsas Disable Welfare Trust Director Zainul Abidin, Executive Director The knowledge Forum Naghma Iqtdar, Executive Director Alhamd Soft Samiullah Arain, Azam Nojawan Change Makers, Civil Society and a large number of youth participated.

Valasai mentioned that the provision of basic human rights must be ensured to its citizens without any discrimination, adding that Sindh government would not spare any effort in this regard. Sindh Province has always been a pacifist and human rights activist, he claimed.

Speaking on the occasion, the distinguished guests expressed their views on the current situation of human rights in the face of changing circumstances.

The participants further said that from this seminar, we got information about the efforts of Sindh government. Such seminars should be held in Karachi as well as in other districts of Sindh province.

Later, shields were awarded to the personalities who have rendered outstanding services for human rights.