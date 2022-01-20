UrduPoint.com

Sindh Fully Committed For Protection Of Human Rights: SACM

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Sindh fully committed for protection of human rights: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Human Rights, Surendar Valasai said that the Sindh government was fully committed for the protection of human rights

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Human Rights, Surendar Valasai said that the Sindh government was fully committed for the protection of human rights.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar jointly organized by Mairah Foundation and Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh entitled "Soch ko Badlo" here on Thursday.

The participants of the seminar included Secretary Human Rights Department Javed Sibghatullah Mahar, Vice President Mairah Foundation Aminuddin Abro, Sajida Andalib, General Secretary Mairah Foundation, CEO Pakistan Uzma Nabil Hussain, Advocate Ashfaq Akbar, Head Project Shahid Afridi Foundation Fahad Qureshi, CEO Gawhara-ul-Uloom Humayun Waqas, Global Shaper Karachi Hub to Sikandar Bazenjo, President Step For Change and Peace Welfare Organization Zafar Iqbal.

Program Manager Jia Foundation Zehrish Khanzadi, Naseem Sheikh Amr Sindh, Executive Director Ehsas Disable Welfare Trust Director Zainul Abidin, Executive Director The knowledge Forum Naghma Iqtdar, Executive Director Alhamd Soft Samiullah Arain, Azam Nojawan Change Makers, Civil Society and a large number of youth participated.

Valasai mentioned that the provision of basic human rights must be ensured to its citizens without any discrimination, adding that Sindh government would not spare any effort in this regard. Sindh Province has always been a pacifist and human rights activist, he claimed.

Speaking on the occasion, the distinguished guests expressed their views on the current situation of human rights in the face of changing circumstances.

The participants further said that from this seminar, we got information about the efforts of Sindh government. Such seminars should be held in Karachi as well as in other districts of Sindh province.

Later, shields were awarded to the personalities who have rendered outstanding services for human rights.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Shahid Afridi Chief Minister Civil Society Hub From Government

Recent Stories

Indoor dining banned due to rising trend of COVID- ..

Indoor dining banned due to rising trend of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 SAU awards Ph.D. degrees to two more scholars

SAU awards Ph.D. degrees to two more scholars

2 minutes ago
 Suspects in 'Cocaine Case' Caught During 3 Countri ..

Suspects in 'Cocaine Case' Caught During 3 Countries' Joint Operation - Russia's ..

2 minutes ago
 US hits four Ukrainians said to work for Russian F ..

US hits four Ukrainians said to work for Russian FSB with sanctions

2 minutes ago
 ADC-1 for strict implementation of Covid SOPs

ADC-1 for strict implementation of Covid SOPs

13 minutes ago
 South Africa coach Boucher faces charges which cou ..

South Africa coach Boucher faces charges which could lead to dismissal

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.