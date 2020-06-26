Sindh Governor annoys over unannounced load shedding by K-Electric

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail expressed his displeasure over the unannounced load shedding of electricity in the city by K-Electric and said that unannounced load shedding was tantamount to severe injustice with the citizens of Karachi.

The Governor said this while talking to Chief Executive Officer of K-Electric Monis Abdullah Alvi, who called on him at the Governor House here, said a statement on Friday.

The Governor Sindh directed the CEO K-Electric to rectify the situation and provide relief to the citizens as soon as possible.

He further said that additional gas was being provided to K- Electric by the Federal government, however, the emergence of such a situation was a matter of concern.

Governor said that additional furnace oil would be provided to K Electric from Hubco.

He said that the federal government is bound to provide 650 MW power to K-Electric while for the convenience of the citizens of Karachi, the federal government is ready to provide additional 500 MW electricity but due to non-investment in the system, the K Electric does not have capacity to handle extra 500 Megawatts electricity.

Monis Abdullah Alvi said, Tapal and Gul Ahmed power plants were closed due to shortage of furnace oil, while getting additional furnace oil from the federal government would help in overcoming the power crisis.

He assured that load shedding would improve in the next 24 hours and the crisis of load shedding would be overcome in the next 48 hours.