Sindh Govt: Decides Procurement From Wednesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Sindh government has decided to start the wheat procurement process from March 20. These views have been expressed by the Provincial Minister of food and Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro in his statement.
He said that the Food Department of Sindh has 71 in Larkana Division, 68 in Sukkur, 58 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 40 in Mirpurkhas Division. 78 wheat procurement centers will be established in Hyderabad division and 38 in Sanghar.
Jam Khan Shoro said that complete measures have been taken by the Food Department of Sindh for the purchase of wheat, the Sindh government has set the price of wheat at rupees went 4 thousand per 40 kg bag of wheat and Sindh government will purchase 9 lacs tons of wheat Target has set.
