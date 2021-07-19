UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt To Pay Rs 6b For Existing KCR, Keep Working For Modern KCR: Chief Minister Sindh

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:03 PM

Sindh govt to pay Rs 6b for existing KCR, keep working for modern KCR: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his government was committed to provide Rs 6 billion for development works to be carried out for full operation of existing Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) but vowed to realize the dream of launching a modern KCR in the city for the people of this megalopolis city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his government was committed to provide Rs 6 billion for development works to be carried out for full operation of existing Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) but vowed to realize the dream of launching a modern KCR in the city for the people of this megalopolis city.

This he said while presiding over a meeting on KCR here at the CM House on Monday. The meeting was attended by Minister for Transport Awais Qadir Shah, Minister for Local Government Nasir Shah, Advisor on Law Murtaza Wahab, Advocate General Sindh Salman Talibuddin, Chairperson P&D Shireen Narejo, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Commander FWO Brigadier Hafeez Abbasi, Brigadier Mohammad Yasir Ellahi of FWO, Project Director KCR Ameer Daudpoto and others. Chairman Pakistan Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting was told that the rehabilitation of the existing track from Drigh Colony or Drigh Road to Karachi City Station on loop section had been started and so far it was showing 50 percent physical progress.

The rehabilitation of a 14 km track from City Station to Orangi Station has been completed with two trains operating per day from February 10, 2021, the meeting was also told.

It may be noted that the existing set up of KCR has 44 kilometers length with 30-kilometer loop and 14 km main line length. The FWO has to start construction of three structures on the KCR route and an elevated 6.4 kilometers structure for Rs11.508 billion against which the provincial government has to pay Rs 6 billion as its share.

The Chief Minister said that he would fulfill his commitment when work would be started. He urged the railway authorities to get the PC-I of the project approved from the Federal government besides carrying out the fencing work on KRC route.

Murad Ali Shah said that he would be supporting the existing KCR but would also work for realizing the dream of people of Karachi for having a modern KCR.

He assured the railways authorities that his government would be supporting railways authorities in improving the operation of the existing KCR.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Road Progress Nasir Orangi February May Murad Ali Shah From Government Share FWO Billion

Recent Stories

LCB Secy visits cattle markets, checks adherence t ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 19 J ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan wins 'Directors Award' on epidemiology, p ..

3 minutes ago

DC Khairpur suspended eight revenue collectors

3 minutes ago

Dow falls 2% as sell-off deepens on global growth ..

14 minutes ago

US stocks fall on worries over global growth, Delt ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.