Sindh govt to release RS 3 mln to each rain-affected district for relief activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Sindh government has decided to release Rs 3 million instantly to all the rain-affected districts for setting up relief camps, and providing food, mosquito nets, medicines and other necessary items to the affectees.

The decision was taken in a meeting on post-rain situation held on Thursday with Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput in chair.

The chief secretary also sought report on damages caused by the recent monsoon downpour in the province.

All divisional commissioners informed the meeting about the situation, saying that more than 220 mm of rain fell in the last 24 hours which caused losses of life and property across the province.

The chief secretary directed the finance secretary to instantly release Rs 3 million to each deputy commissioner of the affected districts for initiating relief work immediately.

He asked the officers concerned to ensure provision of ration, tents and other items to rain-affected people. He instructed them to "use school buildings for the time being in the most-affected areas to shelter the rain-hit people." He noted that infrastructure and agriculture were greatly damaged due to unusual rains in the province, and asked the divisional commissioners to submit a report in that regard.

The chief secretary also directed the health department to ensure availability of medicines for gastro and other diseases in the rain-affected areas.

All divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, concerned secretaries, and the director general of Provincial Disaster Management Authority participated in the meeting.