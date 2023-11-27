Open Menu

Sindh Health Minister Inaugurates 7-day Anti Polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Sindh Health Minister inaugurates 7-day anti polio campaign

The 7-day anti-polio campaign was launched across Sindh in which more than 10 million children aged up to five years would be administered anti-polio drops across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The 7-day anti-polio campaign was launched across Sindh in which more than 10 million children aged up to five years would be administered anti-polio drops across the province.

Caretaker Health Minister Sindh Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drops to the children in Mother and Child Hospital, Sachal Goth District, East.

Over 80,000 polio workers and supervisors are participating in the anti-polio campaign, and more than 5,300 police personnel will be deployed in the field for the security of the polio workers while Pakistan Rangers's assistance will also be available.

Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz, speaking at the occasion said that this year, five cases of polio have been reported in Pakistan, out of which three cases were reported from District Bannu of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while two cases were reported from District East, Karachi.

In the last two months, several positive environmental samples of the polio virus have been reported in Karachi, he said adding that the positive environmental patterns appearing from Karachi were related to different parts of Afghanistan.

Since Karachi is the economic hub of the entire region, the repeated appearance of positive environmental patterns is a matter of concern, Dr. Saad Khalid said, adding that the appearance of positive environmental patterns from Karachi raises the fear of endangering the children of the entire region and the world.

Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Coordinator Sindh Irshad Sodhar, Deputy Commissioner District East Altaf Ahmad Sheikh, Dr. Ahmed Ali Sheikh, representatives of WHO and others were present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan Bannu World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rangers Police Polio Hub From Million

Recent Stories

Motorbike stolen from court's premises

Motorbike stolen from court's premises

3 seconds ago
 PM Kakar congratulates new NZ PM Christopher Luxon

PM Kakar congratulates new NZ PM Christopher Luxon

4 seconds ago
 Bahawalnagar kick-started anti-Polio drive

Bahawalnagar kick-started anti-Polio drive

6 seconds ago
 University of Sindh waives off all fees of Palesti ..

University of Sindh waives off all fees of Palestinian students

7 seconds ago
 DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for upcom ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for upcoming general elections

9 seconds ago
 UN Women Pakistan inaugurates 16 Days campaign tit ..

UN Women Pakistan inaugurates 16 Days campaign titled 'Koi Jawaaz Nahi' at Mohe ..

4 minutes ago
DA continues crackdown on Marriage Act Violations

DA continues crackdown on Marriage Act Violations

1 second ago
 Work on Rawalpindi’s Rs 70 bln projects underway ..

Work on Rawalpindi’s Rs 70 bln projects underway: Caretaker Minister for Prima ..

8 minutes ago
 Minister of Federal Education and Professional Tra ..

Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi vows to ..

37 minutes ago
 8 under-construction WAPDA projects completed

8 under-construction WAPDA projects completed

37 minutes ago
 SIUT to host 23rd chapter of APAPU to begin on Nov ..

SIUT to host 23rd chapter of APAPU to begin on Nov 29

37 minutes ago
 30-bed Burn Unit feasibility report at RCH in fin ..

30-bed Burn Unit feasibility report at RCH in final stages: Dr Jamal

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan