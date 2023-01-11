UrduPoint.com

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon Hands Over Endowment Fund Cheques To CPNE, PFUJ

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon hands over endowment fund cheques to CPNE, PFUJ

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday handed over cheques for the endowment fund to the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE), and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), besides giving away a cheque for the grant to Matli Press Club

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday handed over cheques for the endowment fund to the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE), and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), besides giving away a cheque for the grant to Matli Press Club.

According to a statement issued here, Secretary General CPNE Aamir Mehmood, Finance Secretary Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Chairman Sindh Committee Hamid Hussain Abidi, and Vice Chairman KPK Committee Tahir Farooq received the cheque of Rs 10 million for the endowment fund from the provincial minister.

Meanwhile, senior journalist Lala Asad Pathan received a check of Rs 5 million on behalf of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists.

Sharjeel Memon also handed over a grant cheque of Rs 300,000 to President Matli Press Club Majid Notakani.

Secretary Sindh Information Department Imran Atta Soomro and Director Admin Muhammad Yusuf Kaburu were also present on the occasion.

The minister said the Sindh government was taking vigorous steps to strengthen journalistic institutions and organisations, and providing facilities at press clubs under the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for solving issues of the media and journalists fraternity.

PPP believed that strengthening media and journalists would contribute to stabilizing democracy in the country so it had always taken practical steps for the promotion of media and the welfare of journalists, Sharjeel added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sharjeel Memon Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Democracy Pakistan Federal Union Of Journalists (PFUJ) Matli Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis to ..

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis tournament in Sharjah

15 minutes ago
 German watchdog criticises Google over user data ..

German watchdog criticises Google over user data practices

9 minutes ago
 Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chi ..

Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court ..

9 minutes ago
 Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear ..

Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear protest camp

9 minutes ago
 ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January ..

ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January 14

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs M ..

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu codoles deat ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.