Sindh Minister Pays Tribute To Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 09:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Sindh Minister for Agriculture, sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar, Thursday, said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a visionary leader who introduced new trends in politics.
Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, in his message on the occasion of the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, said that Quaid-e-Awam was a great leader of not only Pakistan but also of entire Islamic world.
Bhutto's politics was based on ideological principals and with his foresight and wisdom he had given unanimous constitution of 1973, he said and added that Bhutto steered the country on path of development and prosperity by establishing institutions like Steel Mills.
As a result of the efforts of Shaheed Bhutto, Pakistan emerged as the first and only nuclear power in the Islamic world while Islamic Summit was another hallmark achievement of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he said.
Besides revolutionary steps like issuance of National Identity Card and Passport to Pakistani citizens, Quaid-e-Awam gave right to politics and vote to common people, houses to homeless and lands to landless farmers which financially empowered a large segment of society while poverty also decreased during his rule.
Mahar said that Shaheed Bhutto remained firm even in difficult times and did not bow down before any dictator.
Bhutto's progressive agenda is being actively implemented by Pakistan Peoples Party under leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who is striving for prosperity of the backward class and revival of the country's economy, he stated.
