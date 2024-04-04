Open Menu

Sindh Minister Pays Tribute To Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Sindh minister pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Sindh Minister for Agriculture, sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar, Thursday, said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a visionary leader who introduced new trends in politics.

Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, in his message on the occasion of the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, said that Quaid-e-Awam was a great leader of not only Pakistan but also of entire Islamic world.

Bhutto's politics was based on ideological principals and with his foresight and wisdom he had given unanimous constitution of 1973, he said and added that Bhutto steered the country on path of development and prosperity by establishing institutions like Steel Mills.

As a result of the efforts of Shaheed Bhutto, Pakistan emerged as the first and only nuclear power in the Islamic world while Islamic Summit was another hallmark achievement of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he said.

Besides revolutionary steps like issuance of National Identity Card and Passport to Pakistani citizens, Quaid-e-Awam gave right to politics and vote to common people, houses to homeless and lands to landless farmers which financially empowered a large segment of society while poverty also decreased during his rule.

Mahar said that Shaheed Bhutto remained firm even in difficult times and did not bow down before any dictator.

Bhutto's progressive agenda is being actively implemented by Pakistan Peoples Party under leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who is striving for prosperity of the backward class and revival of the country's economy, he stated.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari World Sports Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Vote Nuclear Agriculture Pakistan Peoples Party Dictator

Recent Stories

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

20 minutes ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

22 minutes ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

22 minutes ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

22 minutes ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

22 minutes ago
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

22 minutes ago
 Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

42 minutes ago
 Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democra ..

Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM

33 minutes ago
 Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ..

Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

33 minutes ago
 Minister urges politicians to prioritise national ..

Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..

33 minutes ago
 ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan