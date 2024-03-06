- Home
Sindh Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) Holds Art And Craft Exhibition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Regional Director Sindh Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) Larkana organized an exhibition in Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Memorial library to create employment opportunities through art and create awareness among the youth.
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Regional Director Sindh Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) Larkana organized an exhibition in Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Memorial library to create employment opportunities through art and create awareness among the youth.
In the exhibition, students from Government College of Technology, Larkana, Government Commercial College Larkana, Shahdadkot, Mirokhan, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kandhkot, Political Institute Qamber Ali Khan, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Vocational school Girls Larkana, Mudabahu, Qamber, Warah, Naseerabad, Ratodero, New Dero, Gardi Khudabakhsh Bhutto, Dukri, Gardi Yasin, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kandhkot, Government Mono Technical Institute Shahdadkot, Warah, Ratodero, Kandhkot, Vocational Training Center Larkana, Ratodero presented their projects.
Stalls were set up under the supervision of the institutes to display various machines including Bharta, Gaj, Sindhi hat, Ajrak, cultural costumes, hybrid air coolers, typewriters made by hands by the students.
A large number of heads of various colleges, male and female teachers and students participated in the exhibition.
The guests visited the stalls and encouraged the students, during which the students who set up the stalls in the exhibition informed about their work saying that instead of relying on government jobs, through the art and modern inventions of young hands, they can make themselves financially strong, as well as earn a steady income by selling these products worldwide through digital marketing.
Speaking to the media on this occasion, STEVTA Director Mureed Hussain Kukrani said that, this is the first exhibition of Larkana region by STEVETA in which a large number of students have set up stalls. The aim of this exhibition is to provide employment to the youth through art.
