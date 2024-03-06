Open Menu

Sindh Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) Holds Art And Craft Exhibition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Sindh Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) holds art and craft exhibition

Regional Director Sindh Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) Larkana organized an exhibition in Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Memorial Library to create employment opportunities through art and create awareness among the youth

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Regional Director Sindh Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) Larkana organized an exhibition in Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Memorial library to create employment opportunities through art and create awareness among the youth.

In the exhibition, students from Government College of Technology, Larkana, Government Commercial College Larkana, Shahdadkot, Mirokhan, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kandhkot, Political Institute Qamber Ali Khan, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Vocational school Girls Larkana, Mudabahu, Qamber, Warah, Naseerabad, Ratodero, New Dero, Gardi Khudabakhsh Bhutto, Dukri, Gardi Yasin, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kandhkot, Government Mono Technical Institute Shahdadkot, Warah, Ratodero, Kandhkot, Vocational Training Center Larkana, Ratodero presented their projects.

Stalls were set up under the supervision of the institutes to display various machines including Bharta, Gaj, Sindhi hat, Ajrak, cultural costumes, hybrid air coolers, typewriters made by hands by the students.

A large number of heads of various colleges, male and female teachers and students participated in the exhibition.

The guests visited the stalls and encouraged the students, during which the students who set up the stalls in the exhibition informed about their work saying that instead of relying on government jobs, through the art and modern inventions of young hands, they can make themselves financially strong, as well as earn a steady income by selling these products worldwide through digital marketing.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, STEVTA Director Mureed Hussain Kukrani said that, this is the first exhibition of Larkana region by STEVETA in which a large number of students have set up stalls. The aim of this exhibition is to provide employment to the youth through art.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Education Young Male Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Kandhkot Ratodero Media From Government Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks

Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks

3 minutes ago
 General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on ..

General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on March 7

3 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospi ..

Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospitals managed by KMC: Mayor Kar ..

3 minutes ago
 Enhanced participation of women in public sphere n ..

Enhanced participation of women in public sphere need of hour: Ambassador Tirmiz ..

2 minutes ago
 Speakers urged teachers, students to play role in ..

Speakers urged teachers, students to play role in combating drug abuse

8 minutes ago
 Training workshop on environmental protection held

Training workshop on environmental protection held

8 minutes ago
Jinnah House attack trial adjourned till Mar 16

Jinnah House attack trial adjourned till Mar 16

8 minutes ago
 AC Model Town, CO MCL visit Haloki Rasoolpura

AC Model Town, CO MCL visit Haloki Rasoolpura

8 minutes ago
 Four killed over old enmity

Four killed over old enmity

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at Universi ..

Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at University College of DMJ

24 minutes ago
 Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity re ..

Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its emplo ..

24 minutes ago
 ECP releases additional reserve seats list for Nat ..

ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan