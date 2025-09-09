CDA speeds up development in Sector C-14, reviews progress in C15, C-16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is accelerating work in Islamabad’s Sector C-14, with road infrastructure expected to be completed this month, while progress continues in neighboring Sectors C-15 and C-16.

The update came during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, at CDA headquarters on Tuesday.

Officials briefed that funding for Sector C-14 development has already been released, allowing work to proceed without delays.

Alongside roads, the sector will feature eco-friendly landscaping, tree plantation, and green belt development to improve environmental quality.

The tendering process for modern streetlights has also been finalized, paving the way for improved safety and urban amenities.

Progress in Sector C-15 was also reviewed, with drainage and sewerage works reported to be moving rapidly toward completion.

Meanwhile, in Sector C-16, road infrastructure is under development and nearing completion.

Work on ensuring electricity supply in both Sectors C-15 and C-16 is being carried out on a priority basis.

Chairman Randhawa directed CDA to accelerate efforts across all new sectors, stressing that the projects were vital to meet the city’s rising housing demand.

“The pace of work on all development projects should be accelerated, and every possible measure should be taken to provide quality residential facilities to the citizens,” he said.

“All resources should be utilized to make Islamabad a modern and model city."

Senior CDA officials, including Member Administration and Estate Talat Mahmood, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Planning and Design Dr. Khalid Hafiz, and Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, as well as Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, attended the session.