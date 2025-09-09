Open Menu

CDA Speeds Up Development In Sector C-14, Reviews Progress In C15, C-16

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 09:10 PM

CDA speeds up development in Sector C-14, reviews progress in C15, C-16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is accelerating work in Islamabad’s Sector C-14, with road infrastructure expected to be completed this month, while progress continues in neighboring Sectors C-15 and C-16.

The update came during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, at CDA headquarters on Tuesday.

Officials briefed that funding for Sector C-14 development has already been released, allowing work to proceed without delays.

Alongside roads, the sector will feature eco-friendly landscaping, tree plantation, and green belt development to improve environmental quality.

The tendering process for modern streetlights has also been finalized, paving the way for improved safety and urban amenities.

Progress in Sector C-15 was also reviewed, with drainage and sewerage works reported to be moving rapidly toward completion.

Meanwhile, in Sector C-16, road infrastructure is under development and nearing completion.

Work on ensuring electricity supply in both Sectors C-15 and C-16 is being carried out on a priority basis.

Chairman Randhawa directed CDA to accelerate efforts across all new sectors, stressing that the projects were vital to meet the city’s rising housing demand.

“The pace of work on all development projects should be accelerated, and every possible measure should be taken to provide quality residential facilities to the citizens,” he said.

“All resources should be utilized to make Islamabad a modern and model city."

Senior CDA officials, including Member Administration and Estate Talat Mahmood, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Planning and Design Dr. Khalid Hafiz, and Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, as well as Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, attended the session.

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first aga ..

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match

1 hour ago
 SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance ..

SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..

19 seconds ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

4 hours ago
 Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

20 seconds ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more p ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points

21 seconds ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

22 seconds ago
China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fish ..

China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant

24 seconds ago
 Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix ..

Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari

12 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties w ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target

13 seconds ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

6 hours ago
 Uzbekistan to host 2nd int’l forum on religious ..

Uzbekistan to host 2nd int’l forum on religious tolerance from Sept 10-13

14 seconds ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan