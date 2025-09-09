CDA Speeds Up Development In Sector C-14, Reviews Progress In C15, C-16
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is accelerating work in Islamabad’s Sector C-14, with road infrastructure expected to be completed this month, while progress continues in neighboring Sectors C-15 and C-16.
The update came during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, at CDA headquarters on Tuesday.
Officials briefed that funding for Sector C-14 development has already been released, allowing work to proceed without delays.
Alongside roads, the sector will feature eco-friendly landscaping, tree plantation, and green belt development to improve environmental quality.
The tendering process for modern streetlights has also been finalized, paving the way for improved safety and urban amenities.
Progress in Sector C-15 was also reviewed, with drainage and sewerage works reported to be moving rapidly toward completion.
Meanwhile, in Sector C-16, road infrastructure is under development and nearing completion.
Work on ensuring electricity supply in both Sectors C-15 and C-16 is being carried out on a priority basis.
Chairman Randhawa directed CDA to accelerate efforts across all new sectors, stressing that the projects were vital to meet the city’s rising housing demand.
“The pace of work on all development projects should be accelerated, and every possible measure should be taken to provide quality residential facilities to the citizens,” he said.
“All resources should be utilized to make Islamabad a modern and model city."
Senior CDA officials, including Member Administration and Estate Talat Mahmood, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Planning and Design Dr. Khalid Hafiz, and Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, as well as Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, attended the session.
Recent Stories
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar
China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant
Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari
Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today
Uzbekistan to host 2nd int’l forum on religious tolerance from Sept 10-13
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA speeds up development in Sector C-14, reviews progress in C15, C-165 minutes ago
-
ATC convicts PTI leaders in May 9 case, Qureshi acquitted5 minutes ago
-
CDA’s ‘Gardenia Hub’ nears completion at Model Nursery5 minutes ago
-
FIA Lahore organizes training course to enhance investigation officers’ skill5 minutes ago
-
KP CM launches digital intiative for creating employment opportunities6 minutes ago
-
District admin ensures market regulation, social services & livestock monitoring6 minutes ago
-
DC visits flood-hit Kharal village6 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly passes LG Amendment Bill 20256 minutes ago
-
CDA Chief stresses inter-provincial coordination for climate action, carbon credits6 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits Sukkur Barrage amid flood concerns6 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed on swimming in rivers and canals across Hyderabad division6 minutes ago
-
PM condemns Israeli forces' bombing in Doha16 minutes ago