Sindhi Culture Day Celebrated With Traditional Zest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2023 | 09:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The Sindhi Culture Day was celebrated also in the metropolis like other parts of the Sindh province and the world, where Sindh people live, with zeal and zest on Sunday.

The Sindhi Culture Day also known as Sindhi ajrak and topi day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of December.

The Day is celebrated to highlight Sindh's rich culture.

On the occasion, from the morning to night various programmes and rallies were organized across the city.

The main event of the Sindhi Culture Day was held outside of the Karachi Press Club (KPC), where a big number

of people including men, women and children with Sindhi topi and ajrak celebrated the day.

A cultural musical programme was also held to mark the culture day.

Many Sindhi singers sang Sindhi cultural songs and danced to the tunes.

The people with their families also participated in the event.

