Sister killed over domestic dispute

A man shot dead his married sister over a domestic dispute near Jamali Chowk in the limits of Pindi Gheb Police Station on Thursday

The police quoting her family said she was on way to her home in Chaki village when her brother opened fire at her.

She died on the spot, while the accused managed to escape. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem, and registered a case against the accused.

